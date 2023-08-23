Local football teams got some work – albeit in blistering temperatures – on Wednesday at the freshman football jamboree.
Six teams competed in three separate jamboree games at Central Lafourche, giving some of the younger football players in the area a chance to compete.
In the opening game of the jamboree, Hahnville used big plays and swarming defense to score a win over Patterson.
In the second game, Thibodaux and South Lafourche showed a contrast of styles but a thrilling contest with both teams scoring at will on the other, but Thibodaux securing a 24-16 win thanks to a first-half red zone stand which served as the difference in the game.
In the nightcap, H.L. Bourgeois topped Central Lafourche, showcasing speed all over the field.
The teams will now begin their regular seasons in the coming weeks, but several of the players on the field Wednesday have opportunities to also possibly move up to play JV or maybe even varsity competition by the end of the fall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.