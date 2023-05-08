In Lafourche competition, E.D. White fared well in 3A for both the boys and the girls, placing third place as a team in both meets with a handful of state champions in individual events.
Elizabeth Hebert won the State Championship in pole vault, and E.D. White’s 4x800-meter relay team also took state with Caroline Dietz, Caroline Molaison, Elizabeth Rodrigue and Rylee Methvin running past the competitors to score the title.
But E.D. White also had success with its depth throughout the meet with several other competitors getting on the podium and earning medals.
They are:
-Jake Agosta, 2nd place in pole vault
-Elizabeth Rodrigue, 2nd in 1,600-meter run
-Owen Tauzin, 2nd in 1,600-meter run
-Benjamin Rodrigue, 3rd in triple jump
E.D. White also got Top 5 finishes from:
-Caroline Molaison, 5th in 800-meter run
-Emma Ritchie, 4th in 3,200-meter run
-4x400-meter relay team, placed 5th
-Anna Marino, 4th in pole vault
-Nathaniel Thompson, 4th in 200-meter dash
-Owen Tauzin, 5th in 800-meter run
-Owen Tauzin, 4th in 3,200-meter run
-Noah Diedrich, 5th in 1,600-meter run
-Noah Diedrich, 5th in 3,200-meter run
-4x800-meter relay team, placed 4th.
Other Lafourche Parish standouts competed and placed in the Top 5 at State.
In Class 4A, South Lafourche throwing duo Ava Boura and Claire Rebstock both took 5th in their respective events with Boura competing in shot put and Rebstock in discus. Rebstock broke a South Lafourche High School event record in the meet.
And in 5A, Central Lafourche’s Samuel Hodson finished 4th in the 400-meter run, while Kaden Adams placed 5th in shot put.
