LCO and Lockport entered Thursday night’s game deadlocked — both unbeaten in parish play and with each team owning wins over the other this season.
And at halftime, there the teams stood: still deadlocked at 7-all with neither team holding an advantage.
But in the second half, the Lady Bulldogs locked in, turned up their defense and grabbed control over the Parish Championship Chase.
LCO beat Lockport 22-12 on Thursday night in a game played before a massive, sold-out crowd at the Lockport Gym.
After the 7-all tie, the Lady Bulldogs stormed back with a flurry, winning the second half decisively on the way to the win. LCO is now 21-1 on the season and is control of their destiny — alone in first place in the parish chase.
In the second half, LCO controlled the flow of the game, forcing turnovers, getting in transition and converting at the free throw line, pushing out to a lead and never looking back.
Alexa Rogers led LCO with 6 points with Kourtney Duet and Bailey Ledet each pitching in 4.
But there were some unsung heroes who played heavily into the win, as well.
LCO coach Randee McDonald Shields made the decision in the 2nd quarter to insert 6th grader Kinsley Terrebonne and Leightyn Fullilove into the lineup against Lockport’s pressure defense. The duo swarmed the floor, rebounded and created countless extra possessions for LCO, which were invaluable in helping spark the team to the win.
Lockport had chances, but couldn’t convert. The Lady Pirates missed countless shots in the paint throughout the game and struggled from the free throw line.
That allowed LCO to pull away late and balloon the lead to its final margin, spoiling Lockport’s 8th Grade Night.
But while the win was big for LCO, ironically enough, it also was a huge win for LCO’s most bitter rival: Golden Meadow.
Had Lockport won Thursday’s game, the Pirates would have been the outright parish champions barring an unforeseen upset in the final weeks of the season because they would have been undefeated and owned victories over both LCO and Golden Meadow.
The win for LCO now leaves the door open for Golden Meadow in the parish chase.
LCO is undefeated and Golden Meadow and Lockport both have just 1 parish loss.
If Golden Meadow beats LCO in the season finale, the Parish Championship chase could be a 3-way tie.
That raises the stakes for that game later in the season and literally will likely make it be played for all of the marbles.
BULLDOGS START SLOW, FINISH LATE IN WIN OVER LOCKPORT
On paper, LCO was supposed to beat Lockport soundly in the boys’ game.
The teams had played before and that was what always happened.
But yet at halftime, LCO led Lockport just 20-19, and the Pirates were arguably outplaying the Bulldogs, fully embracing the role of being the underdog on their home floor.
But then the Bulldogs came to life, using a big second half onslaught to roll to a 47-30 win.
8th grader Beau Georges was huge in LCO’s win, scoring a game-high 22 points. The Bulldogs pounded the ball into him inside and the Pirates didn’t have an answer.
Also huge in the 2nd half surge was guard Carter Cantrelle, who picked apart the defense, scoring 11 points, but also creating countless opportunities for his team.
Owen English was big for Lockport, and the Pirates made several 3-pointers in the game.
But they were no match inside for the Bulldogs, who improved to 17-7 on the year and 5-1 in parish play — their lone loss coming to Raceland.
