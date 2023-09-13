The LCO football team took care of business on Tuesday, earning a dominant win in their first game of the season.
The Bulldogs beat Sixth Ward 60-22 on Tuesday, opening their season with a bang over an overmatched foe.
Coach Keagan Polkey said he was pleased with the way his team took care of business in the opener.
"We got the job done," Polkey said. "We came out 1-0. I'm very pleased with the way we played. There's areas that we definitely need to improve. We're going to look at the game film and watch film tomorrow and then get back at it because we got Thibodaux Middle School next week."
Sixth Ward actually gave LCO a taste of their own blood early. The Jays got the ball first and scored in 2 plays, taking an early 6-0 lead on a long touchdown run.
But the rest of the night was pretty much all Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs used their size and strength up front to handle the Blue Jays, moving them to create huge holes for easy offense.
After the 6-0 deficit, LCO took over, leading 24-6 after the first quarter, then 46-6 at halftime.
Polkey said he was happy with his offensive line's physicality, and also his defense's tackling. In the first drive, LCO missed some tackles and overran the ball, allowing the Blue Jays to score. After that, LCO let up next to nothing for the rest of the half.
In the second half, the teams played a running time half with each getting a couple touchdowns on the board.
