The Louisiana High School Athletic Association took dramatic steps towards restructuring the association today, changing bracket sizes for its postseason events and dramatically restructuring where teams will be classified going forward.
The LHSAA released 8 new classifications for the state's football, basketball, baseball and softball brackets. Both select and non-select classifications will have 4 divisions – Division I-IV.
The state also announced that for football, non-select (public) playoff brackets, 28 teams will be eligible for postseason, down from 32 in years past.
For select schools, bracket sizes will be 24 teams for football.
In basketball, non-select brackets will keep the 32-team format and non-select brackets will be 28 teams. In baseball and softball, non-select brackets will be 32 teams and select brackets will have 24 teams.
Local teams will be impacted by the changes made by the LHSAA.
South Lafourche and South Terrebonne are the most affected. They were previously in Class 4A of the state's 5-class structure. In the new alignment, the Tarpons and Gators will be in Division I, which is the largest public school classification. Those two schools will be paired in playoff competition with schools like West Monroe, Zachary and others which have enrollments of greater than 2,000 kids.
South Lafourche and South Terrebonne have enrollments just north of 1,000.
For other local schools, there will be mostly no changes.
On the private school side, Vandebilt and E.D. White are in Division II – the same place they've been. Houma Christian is in Division III and CCA in Division IV – no change from years past.
On the public side, Central Lafourche, H.L. Bourgeois, Terrebonne and Thibodaux will be Division I – the largest classification. That's the same as before where all of those schools were Class 5A, which in the old system, too, was the highest classification.
Ellender and Morgan City will be in Division II.
The new system caps a tumultuous week for the LHSAA. The association's executive committee voted earlier this summer to redefine what a select school is, choosing to make open-enrollment schools, charter schools and all others who pull students from outside of zoning boundaries compete on the select side.
That drastic change led to several schools appealing their new position.
This week, the LHSAA heard those appeals, then redefined their classifications.
The LHSAA will hold its annual convention in January and it's highly likely the topic of how these classifications were created will be heavily discussed as most local coaches have expressed their distrust in recent weeks with how this situation has been handled.
See the new LHSAA classifications below:
For select schools:
For non-select schools:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.