Down 15 late in the 3rd quarter, the Golden Meadow Middle School boys' basketball team needed a jolt.
A couple steals, a couple and-1's and about 8 minutes of game action later, they got more than a jolt: they got 21-straight points and a comeback parish win.
The Lions beat Sixth Ward 42-35 on Monday, getting a parish victory in the final week of the middle school basketball season.
Golden Meadow trailed 27-14 at halftime, then 31-16 with 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. The Lions closed the 3rd quarter with a furious rally, scoring 15-straight points to tie the game 31-all heading to the 4th quarter.
They never looked back in the fourth, continuing to pile it on to secure a comeback win.
"I told my guys in the locker room, 'Keep believing. Keep doing the things that we're good at,'" Golden Meadow Middle School coach Damien St. Pierre said. "I thought we did a good job of locking in in that second half. We changed up our defense a little bit. We extended full court. They had pressure. I think we had a little bit better knowledge of what they were trying to accomplish. ... It was just a great game and a great atmosphere here."
In the opening half, Sixth Ward had success with James Clement, Cole Trosclair and Damian Robinson sparking the Blue Jays to a double-digit lead.
But in the 2nd half, the Lions' pressure changed the game.
Golden Meadow got a 3-pointer from Ryan Greene, then buckled down, forcing several steals and transition opportunities by Ty'Reece Edwards, Nathan Billiot and others. In a 3-minute stretch to close the 3rd quarter, the Lions went on a 15-0 spurt, scoring more points in that 3-minute stretch than they had in the 20 minutes of basketball before it.
In the 4th quarter, Golden Meadow took the lead, then iced the game, forcing more turnovers and getting in transition.
Billiot had 17 points in the win. Greene added 14.
The Lions will wrap up their season on Thursday against LCO.
LIONS KEEP PACE, ROUT SIXTH WARD
The boys' game was a back-and-forth thriller.
The girls' game was a flat-out rout.
Golden Meadow blasted Sixth Ward 45-13 on Monday, rolling to a 17-0 lead and never looking back on the way to their 6th parish win of the season.
Kayden Dardar was dominant in the win, scoring a game-high 30 points, attacking the Lady Jays and getting into the paint at will.
With the win, Golden Meadow now will have a chance to compete for a share of the parish championship on Thursday.
The stakes are simple: If Golden Meadow beats LCO, it will be a 3-way tie for the parish championship with each team having beat the other. If LCO beats Golden Meadow, they will win the title outright.
St. Pierre said he didn't talk to his team about the LCO game before the Sixth Ward game because he wanted his team to be focused on the task at hand.
But he said he will talk with them before the game Thursday to get them ready.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.