With rain forecast for a lot of the week, South Lafourche doesn't know how many games it will get to play this week – games the team needs to try and make the playoffs.
Mother Nature aside, it was the opponent who darkened the skies of the team's postseason chances on Monday.
CCA beat South Lafourche 7-5, improving to 16-9 on the season, while dropping the Tarpons to 15-11.
With the win, CCA improves its positioning in Division IV Select, while South Lafourche sunk in Division I non-select.
The loss makes it extremely difficult for the Tarpons to have a chance to get into the postseason – especially given that rain could greatly alter the team's schedule in the coming days.
The Tarpons just gave us too many freebies on Monday night.
South Lafourche issued 7 walks, committed 2 errors and gave up 3 unearned runs in the loss, giving free opportunities to a quality opponent that didn't need the help.
The Lions and Tarpons were tied 4-all through 3 innings with both Tarpons starter Mason Bousegard and CCA starter Owen Trosclair struggling to get outs because of control issues.
The Lions broke through in the bottom of the 4th, plating 2 to go up 6-4. The inning started slow with Bousegard getting 2-straight batters. But a walk, and an infield single put ducks on the pond for Carsen Hebert who delivered a 2-out, 2-RBI single to give his team the lead for good.
Hebert was 2-of-3 with 3 RBI. Trosclair was 2-of-3 with 2 RBI.
The insurance was all Trosclair needed on the mound. After some early game struggles, the Lions started settled in and was strong.
South Lafourche loaded the bases in the 5th, but Trosclair got a strikeout to retire the side. In the 6th, there was no drama with a 1-2-3 inning where Trosclair struck out the side – 3 of the 10 K's he recorded in the game.
The Lions added an insurance run in the 6th to go up 7-4, but the Tarpons threatened in the 7th to make the game interesting.
Trosclair capped out his maximum pitch count, which sent him out the game.
Luke Sanamo smoked a leadoff double to start the inning, then the tying run came to the plate when Curole drew a walk.
With Hebert pitching, South Lafourche got a run on a wild pitch, then throwing error to make it 7-5.
Hayden Callais drew a walk to put the tying run at 1st with 2 outs, but South Lafourche couldn't get the breakthrough hit with Hebert striking out Kamden Bourg to end the game.
Sanamo was 3-of-4 on the game; Curole was 2-of-3.
Trosclair worked 6.1 innings, striking out 10 and allowing 4 earned runs.
