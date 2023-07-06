With July here, local high school baseball teams can put the bats and gloves away for at least a little while as the long offseason is finally here.
Local teams competed in Swampland Baseball throughout the month of June — a developmental league that affords local teams a chance to work on developing their rosters for the upcoming season.
Coaches said that after Swampland in June, there is a little break in baseball for a while, which is much-needed after the grind of both the 2023 varsity season, then the summer ball.
“We’re excited to get a little bit of a break,” South Lafourche baseball coach Chandler Guidroz said. “I have been going to the field pretty much every day since last October, so to be able to wrap up the summer and get away from it for a little while is needed. And I think it’s good for the kids, too. They’ve been working so hard and so many of them are trying to do multiple sports right now. So to have them get a little bit of a rest period before their fall sports, I think is really good as well.”
The Swampland Baseball Season gave teams a chance to compete and work on the fundamentals over the summer.
For Guidroz, he said the thing he most wanted to see was his pitchers throwing strikes and his hitters having a competitive approach at the plate.
South Lafourche hit on most of those goals, finishing with a 7-3 varsity record over the summer. Guidroz said he knows there’s a lot of work to still be done before the next varsity season, but he said that he believes winning in the summer instills confidence, and he’s proud of what his team was able to accomplish in the last few weeks.
At Central Lafourche, the Trojans are trying to build on last season’s successes when the team made a massive leap in their win total and narrowly missed the playoffs in the brutal Division I non-select.
Trojans coach Lanc Crochet said the biggest thing the Trojans are focused on right now is learning the right habits to establish a year-in and year-off culture for winning.
Crochet said he valued the summer games, but he also valued the opportunity for his team to practice and continue to work during the summer as the team continues to try and blossom with its young, developing core.
Like all the other programs in the Swampland, the Trojans got quality work over the summer and continued to develop a core group that many expect will be among the most talented teams in the area next season and beyond.
“We’re going through it and are working to learn how to be that consistent program that shows up to work every day and that is ready to compete every day," Crochet said.
Crochet said he likes the way his kids can swing it and the pitching depth on his team is continuing to come around. Crochet said his biggest focus is trying to get his players to understand that the little things that they do will end up compounding and be the factor that decides how much success and growth the team has.
At Thibodaux, there were a lot of question marks over the summer because the Tigers were a senior-laden group who replaced a lot of key pieces off a team which made the playoffs and advanced to the second round in the brutally tough Division I non-select bracket.
But the Tigers showed that they still have plenty in the cupboard during the summer, posting a combined 16-4-1 record over the summer between their JV and varsity programs.
Trosclair said he was proud of the kids in the program for competing and enduring those long, hot summer days to make progress and better themselves.
Thibodaux played well in all 3 phases during the summer and showed that they were a program that is not going to a be a one-year wonder, but instead are a program that’s now looking to set itself up for annual success.
“We appreciate all of the hard work from our players, coaches and parents,” Trosclair said. “We can’t wait for the 2024 season.”
And while the other Lafourche Parish teams competed in the Swampland, our area’s State Champion opted against the summer grind.
E.D. White did not compete in Swampland — something by design after the team made a deep playoff push.
Cardinals coach Matt Plitt said that instead of competing in a summer season, he opened up the field throughout the summer to let his guys get work and to self-evaluate his roster.
The Cardinals have most of their baseball team in football, so he said that giving a little bit of a break allows the kids to focus their energies on the next varsity sport.
