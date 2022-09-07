Two local Biddy Basketball organizations are merging into one this fall – a move that should provide more opportunities for children in our community to play the game they love.
South Lafourche Biddy Basketball and Larose Youth Basketball announced a merger today that will see the organizations come together as a unified league – a decision which will had been discussed for many years but which is now formally becoming reality.
South Lafourche Biddy Basketball President Damien St. Pierre said the merger marks a good day for youth sports in our area.
"After years of discussion, we finally have the right group of folks to buy into what's right for the youth of our community," St. Pierre said. "We think with the merger of both programs, we believe more kids will come out that haven't played before."
St. Pierre said there are currently more than 500 kids signed up to play Biddy this coming season and he hopes to see that number grow in the coming days as word gets out.
There will be an in-person sign-up on Thursday at the Larose Civic Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for parents to sign up their kids.
Parents can also sign up their child by CLICKING HERE.
South Lafourche Biddy has used the Cut Off Youth Center as its home base for years, where Larose used the Civic Center. Both gyms will be used for Biddy in 2022 with COYC serving as the group's home base.
St. Pierre said 14U basketball will start in the coming weeks and the rest of the league will begin in October.
---
EDITOR's NOTE: As someone who has coached before and who has been on the Board before, this is a long, long time coming. Kudos to the adults who put their egos aside to make it happen. This is what's best for THE KIDS, which is what youth sports are ultimately about.
