Probably the best Lady Tarpon to ever do it is going to give it a go one more season at Nicholls State University.
South Lafourche graduate and Nicholls senior Traya Bruce re-classified during the tail-end of last season to give herself one more year of playing eligibility. She will now play another year of basketball for the Colonels next winter.
Bruce said she entered last season thinking that it might be her final year on the court, but she found a renewed love for the sport which has her deciding to give it a go one more time for Nicholls, which will be under the direction of new coach Justin Payne next season.
“This last year, I started to find my love for the game again,” Bruce said. “And I’m not ready to give that up. So, when the opportunity for another year came up, I couldn’t turn it down.”
Bruce is one of the best to ever do it down the bayou.
At South Lafourche, she was a multi-sport standout who helped lead the team to multiple deep playoff runs, including a trip to the Top 28 in her senior season. Bruce is unofficially the leading scorer in Lady Tarpons history — unofficially only because the school didn’t keep official records, but those who have followed the program throughout the history of the school say she’s the leader and it’s not close.
She signed with UNO out of high school and played 2 seasons with the Privateers before transferring to Nicholls.
She has been a Colonel for 3 seasons, but COVID-altered seasons and an injury plagued the early part of her career in Thibodaux. Last year, Bruce found her stride and averaged 6.6 points and 2.1 assists per game for the Colonels.
Bruce said she can’t wait to play for Payne, adding that he brings a different energy to the team. The Colonels have been actively recruiting and are eager to turn their fortunes around in 2023-2024 after finishing near the bottom of the Southland last season.
“I am definitely excited to play for JP,” Bruce said. “He is full of energy and he is the kind of coach I think everyone would ask for. He’s already made an impact on Nicholls women’s basketball from the short time he’s been here.”
But when not in the gym, Bruce has also been rekindling another long-lost passion: track.
Many forget, but Bruce was an excellent thrower at South Lafourche, and she said that she went watch relatives throw at middle school meets and got the itch to try and get back at it.
“One day, I just decided I would ask to throw the javelin,” Bruce said. “The worst that could happen was they’d tell me no. Coach Stefanie Slekis gladly welcomed me to the track team.”
Bruce said she had barely touched a javelin for 5 years when she went out for the team, but she quickly got her rhythm back. Working with assistant coach Seth Andres, Bruce was able to set her all-time personal best with a throw of 130 feet, and she placed 7th in the javelin at the Southland Conference Championships.
“I would say I had a decent season last year for both sports,” she said. “I placed 7th in the Southland Conference for javelin after not hardly touching a javelin for 5 years. I have always been hard on myself and push myself constantly to give my best efforts. Having the support system that I do makes every game or meet fun — win or lose.”
Bruce said she is a lock for basketball next season, and she is open to doing track again, but she is not sure if she will be allowed to because of the NCAA’s dual sport rules. She is a graduate who is currently in her Master’s Program, and Bruce said that she knows her playing days are getting close to being over, so she already has eyes on the future.
She said she wants to possibly work to give back to the games that have given so much to her in her next chapter — whenever that may be.
“I’ve been thinking about going into coaching at the college level or working in the athletic department at a college,” Bruce said. “I want to help guide student-athletes through their college experience.”
