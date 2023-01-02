Two local standouts who are now in the NFL went to battle on the gridiron on Sunday in arguably the game of the day in the league.
When it was over, they met at midfield, swapped jerseys and posed for photos, showing our area that all things are possible through hard work and dedication to one's craft.
Thibodaux native and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson faced off on the field with Houma native and San Francisco 49ers receiver Tay Martin – the first time the locals competed against one another in the league.
The game was a thriller with the 49ers scoring a 37-34 overtime win to keep their hopes at the NFC's No. 1 seed alive.
Robertson, though on the losing end on the scoreboard, had the biggest impact, snatching an interception to help his team – the 2nd of his season. Martin, who was called up from the practice squad earlier this week, did not record a reception as he gets acclimated to being on the main roster of a Super Bowl contending team.
After the game, the two local standouts met and swapped jerseys, showing respect to one another for the hard work they've put in to get to the highest level.
---
EDITOR's NOTE: Two fine young men. So proud of you both! Keep up the good work! You're making our area proud.
