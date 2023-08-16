Breaking news alert from The Lafourche Gazette team: It’s hot outside.
OK, you probably didn’t need us to tell you that, but it is brutal out there with high temperatures daily at or above 100 degrees and heat indexes soaring well beyond that — sometimes topping 120 degrees in the peak of the day.
Rain? That’s been non-existent. We’re experiencing a rare mid-summer drought. The afternoon shower we usually have over the summer just hasn’t been there this year, which gives us no chance to ever cool down.
For local high school football teams, the dry weather is welcome. Local teams have been able to open fall camps uninterrupted by the weather. But balancing the grind of preparing for the season with working smart to beat the heat is always present in practice plans created by local coaches as we get closer to the beginning of the year.
“The question is always where’s that line, right?” South Lafourche football coach BJ Young said. “Where’s the line of making sure you’re getting the kids ready versus where’s the line of making sure you’re not doing too much and burning them out. I think it comes down to good communication. I think you have to talk to the staff, talk to your trainer and come up with a plan to make sure that everyone is on the same page and everyone is going in the same direction because it’s tough. That heat is brutal — and it seems to be worse this year than it’s been in a while.”
Young mentioned the athletic trainer. They have a large hand in helping determine when it is or isn’t safe to go out and compete.
The LHSAA mandates that its trainers keep a pulse on the wet bulb rating in a particular area, and they’re advised to use that rating to mandate when outdoors work is or isn’t feasible in an area.
Without getting too scientific, the wet bulb global temperature measures the stress on the student-athletes being exposed to the heat by factoring the temperature right now, the humidity, the heat index and cloud cover in an area.
If it’s too hot, teams may be advised to take more breaks or players may be instructed to take their helmets off. When the heat is increasingly oppressive (like it’s been in our area in recent weeks), outdoor work may be outlawed altogether and teams may be forced inside.
Young said last season, South Lafourche fought it throughout the season. When it was dry, it was too hot to go outside. When it rained, lightning washed out practices. The team tried to practice before school for a short period, but the kids struggled to have adequate energy and it was a strain.
This year, the Tarpons are practicing in the late afternoons on a lot of days to try and get their work in once the sun starts to go down.
Other teams are doing their best to try and fight the impacts of the weather, as well.
E.D. White coach Kyle Lasseigne said the heat is a tool to get a football team in shape for the season, but that a team must work smart to not do too much. Lasseigne said water breaks are built into each practice and kids are encouraged to hydrate — not just at practice, but throughout the day.
Stan Gravois with Terrebonne General Medical Center said that last point about hydration is key.
“It starts well before the event,” he said. “It starts the night before. It starts throughout the week. You have to take care of your body and make sure that you’re doing the right things. If you wait until you’re feeling tired and thirsty, it’s far too late.”
Terrebonne coach Tyler Lewis said the Tigers are like the others in the area who are working hard to juggle the challenges of the heat.
But he said he believes his team is doing well at embracing it and understanding that the struggles you feel today are going to lead to a better, easier season once the games roll around.
“If you approach it the right way, then the game is going to feel so much easier,” he said. “And that’s our mindset — work hard today so that when Friday night lights roll around, it’s easier on everyone.”
