A handful of local teams will begin their championship push this week, punching tickets into the LHSAA State Softball Playoffs.
The association announced the brackets today, which feature several highly ranked local teams among various brackets.
In Division II non-select, Assumption is in and is the No. 8 seed. The Mustangs will face No. 25 Leesville in the opening round. If Assumption wins that game, they will also be at home in Round 2.
In Division II Select, a couple local teams are eager to try and make a push for Sulphur.
Vandebilt is in and owns an opening-round bye as the No. 2 seed. The Terriers will await the winner between No. 15 Teurlings Catholic and No. 18 New Orleans Charter Science and Math.
E.D. White is also in and is the No. 8 seed – the last team to earn a bye. The Cardinals will face the winner between No. 9 The Willow School and No. 24 Frederick Douglass.
in Division III Select, Houma Christian is playoff bound and is a force. The Warriors are the No. 4 seed and they will face the winner between No. 13 Thomas Jefferson and No. 20 Acadiana Renaissance Charter after receiving an opening-round bye.
In Division IV Select, CCA is in and they are the No. 10 seed. They will host No. 23 False River.
