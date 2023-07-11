Pictured are the LBA Naturals U12 Softball Team, which finished 3rd at the 2023 SE National Championship - Music City USA this past week in Tennessee.

The young ladies on the team are: Pictured left to right: Kneeling: Aleiya Callais, Ella Thibodaux, Lucy Hebert, Ansley Molaison; Standing: Asst. Coach Duroc Schexnaydre, Asst. Coach Seth Holloway, Bralyn Dehart, Alaya Savoie, Emmalyn Schexnaydre, Addison Boudreaux, Riley Granier, Juliette Holloway, Reese Gunner, Head Coach Ciera Chaisson.