A local travel softball team stayed hot this past weekend, taking 3rd place in a prestigious 44-team event.
LBA Naturals Softball's 12U Green Team competed in the 2023 SE National Championship - Music City USA in Hendersonville Tennessee, competing with 43 other teams based from 16 states across the United States.
The young ladies, comprised of girls from the Bayou Region went 2-1 in pool play, then 4-2 in bracket play to take the third place honors. The Naturals were consistent throughout the event, outscoring their opponents 67-39 over 9 games played. The team also had several standout performances with Emmalyn Schexnaydre, Riley Granier, Reese Gunner, Alaya Savoie, Bralyn Dehart, Ansley Molaison, Ella Thibodaux, Addison Boudreaux and Juliette Holloway taking MVP honors.
Congratulations to the local girls and kudos on a job well done!
