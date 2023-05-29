Locals from across the area have earned spots on the LBCA All-Region Team.
Several Bayou Region players earned spots in Region 9, which encompasses parishes in the Bayou Region and beyond.
E.D. White's Matt Melancon was named Hitter of the Year for the region after a decorated and dominant senior season for the Cardinals, helping lead them to the State Championship.
Vandebilt's James Guidry was named Pitcher of the Year after a sophomore season where he was among the best pitchers in the state.
See the full team below:
LBCA REGION 9 ALL-REGION TEAM
HITTER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Melancon, E.D. White
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: James Guidry, Vandebilt
PITCHERS
-Brady St. Pierre, St. Charles Catholic
-Tyler Weimer, E.D. White
-Owen Simoneaux, Assumption
-Michael Howard, St. Charles Catholic
-Hayden Robinson, Berwick
-Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux
CATCHERS
-Brandon Arceneaux, Thibodaux
-Drake Detillier, South Terrebonne
INFIELDERS
-Jackson Landry, Ascension Catholic
-Ayden Authement, St. Charles Catholic
-Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic
-J.T. Teuton, CCA
-Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic
-Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne
OUTFIELDERS
-Luke Babin, Lutcher
-Shane Lee, Destrehan
-Brennan Champagne, CCA
-Brendan Gaubert, E.D. White
DESIGNATED HITTERS
–Caleb O’con, Central Catholic
-Tyler Solar, Thibodaux
UTILITY PLAYERS
-Marshall Louque, Lutcher
-Luke Hymel, Riverside Academy
-John Carmichael, Destrehan
-Dawson Richard, Berwick
-Jackson Martin, South Terrebonne
-Brandon Kragle, St. Charles Catholic
-Cole Simoneaux, Assumption
