Several local players and coaches were honored by the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association's All-State Teams.
The LBCA unveiled their annual teams recently, which highlight the best teams in the state.
In Class 4A, Vandebilt was predictably well-represented after having a Division II Select State Runner-Up season.
James Guidry was named Pitcher of the Year and coach Chad Menard was named Co-Coach of the Year.
In Class 3A, E.D. White also had several players earn top billing with senior Matthew Melancon earning Hitter of the Year and coach Matt Plitt being one of 3 Coaches of the Year.
The Cardinals also had Tyler Weimer earn All-State honors.
In Class 1A, CCA's JT Teuton earned All-State as a designated hitter.
