Three Bayou Regional Players have earned spots on the roster for the LBCA Underclass State Games.
Terrebonne pitcher Kyle Liner, South Terrebonne slugger Logan Mallard and E.D. White pitcher Tyler Weimer all earned their way onto Team South at the games, which will take place from June 5-7 in Hammond. Assumption's Cole Simoneaux and Reece Turner also made the team.
The boys will represent Team South, which will competed against Team North, Team East and Team West during the event.
The event is put on by the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association as a way of showcasing underclassman talent in our state to college scouts, while also getting work for the players against elite competition.
