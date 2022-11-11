The high school basketball season officially begins Monday and local coaches say they’re fired up about their teams.
The Gazette spoke to 20+ local boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches on Wednesday at Terrebonne General’s Tri-Parish Media Day, which is hosted in The Locker Room at Terrebonne General’s Community Sports Institute.
Coaches in attendance said it’s that time of the year again and they’re ready to get started.
“We’re excited. We can’t wait to get out there,” said Central Lafourche girls’ basketball coach Tora Danos. “Our ladies are ready to go. They’ve been ready to go. We can’t wait to get started.”
Locally, most predict that basketball in our area will be highly competitive and will have a lot of parity.
In Lafourche on the boys’ side, South Lafourche returns arguably the best player in the area in senior Brandon Daniels. Last year, Daniels was the leading scorer in all of Class 4A and was a unanimous pick to win District MVP. First-year coach Brody Williams said he’s eager to see the big man work. In the Jamboree on Thursday, Daniels had 16 points in an easy Tarpons win.
“He does things that you just can’t coach,” Williams said earlier this offseason. We know he’s going to have a big year.”
On the boys side, Central Lafourche and Thibodaux are coming off postseason-less years, but both were young and return a lot of key pieces. Trojans coach Henry Latten said he’s working to build a mindset and change the culture in Mathews. Tigers coach Tony Clark said he wants to see more out of his team on the defensive end of the floor knowing that his team lacks a true scorer.
“For us, we know that if we can defend and if we can rebound and if we can close out games, we think we can have a good season,” Clark said.
On the girls side, the Lady Trojans are hoping to build on a big summer where they won the local Summer League.
Danos said she’s proud of the way her team has worked throughout the offseason to get ready for the year.
But the district in 5A will be brutally tough with several teams, including Thibodaux who will be in contention. Lady Tigers coach Ashley Adams said if this year’s team can be more consistent, they will have a strong year.
The Lady Tigers flexed their muscles in the jamboree getting a win over Assumption. Central Lafourche did, too, beating South Lafourche.
“We’re working on that every day,” Adams said. “And the girls are getting better at it for sure.”
The younger teams on the girls’ basketball side are South Lafourche and E.D. White — two groups that lost large senior groups off playoff teams last winter.
Lady Tarpons coach Darian Jenkins said she’s excited to see how her young team responds to the challenges of a varsity season.
First-year Lady Cardinals coach Nick Cenac agreed and said the same of his team, adding that he’s so excited to be part of the E.D. White family.
“It’s just great to be part of it. The energy is different. The atmosphere is different. It’s just such a blessing for me to be part of this and we’re excited to get started,” Cenac said.
In Terrebonne Parish, there are a couple of teams hungry to pursue the state championship on the girls’ side with eager challengers looking to spoil those plans.
Ellender won the Class 4A State Championship last year and Coach Javine Robinson said he challenged his kids about 15 minutes after they won the title to repeat.
“We haven’t won back-to-back here in a long time,” Robinson said. “That was the message while we were still celebrating the first one. It was, ‘Let’s do this again.’”
Also in pursuit of gold is Vandebilt, which made the Top 28 last season, but came up a little short. The Lady Terriers are young, but extremely talented with a lot of their nucleus back. Coach Jerwaski Coleman said his team wants to work hard and win the final game of the season.
“We’re hungry,” Coleman said. “The kids have worked so hard. They’re ready to get back on that stage and finish it.”
Across the rest of the parish are also hopeful contenders. Terrebonne, H.L. Bourgeois, CCA, South Terrebonne and Houma Christian’s coaches all said they’re excited to get rolling.
On the boys’ side in Terrebonne Parish is where there is expected to be parity.
The top dog locally in most years is Ellender and they will firmly be in the mix again this year with guard Richard Hampton leading a group that lost several starters.
As Ellender breaks in newer players, the other teams in the area will be far more experienced, thanks to several key returnees off groups which were younger last winter, but are more experienced now.
“This is going to be back to what we’re used to at Bourgeois,” Braves coach Andrew Caillouet said. “This is one of the most talented teams we’ve had here in a while.”
