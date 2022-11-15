Down 4 going to the 4th quarter, South Lafourche battled back riding a strong performance from their top player to come back and secure their first win of the season.
The Lady Tarpons beat E.D. White 30-28 tonight, avenging an opening-night loss to John Curtis and getting to 1-1 on the season, while dropping the Lady Cardinals to 0-1.
Down 20-16 going to the 4th quarter, Ellie Lorraine stood tall, scoring 9 of her game-high 17 points in the final frame to put the Lady Tarpons on top, including several key free throws down the stretch.
Lorraine was 14-of-18 at the line in the win.
Offense didn't come easy for either team on Tuesday night.
E.D. White led 7-3 at the end of the 1st quarter, then South Lafourche rallied to lead 12-10 at half in a defensive struggle.
Elise Hunter scored 5 of her 10 points in the 2nd quarter, helping to get the South Lafourche offense going after the slow start.
Caroline Adams scored 8 of her 17 points in the opening half for E.D. White.
In the 3rd quarter, E.D. White got back the lead, going up 4 into the final quarter with balanced offense.
But in the 4th, fouls piled up on the Lady Tarpons and Lorraine and Hunter combined to score all 14 of South Lafourche's points in the quarter to spark the comeback.
The Lady Tarpons duo combined to score 27 of the team's 30 points in the game with Jolie Melancon adding a first half 3-pointer.
South Lafourche will continue their 3 games in 3 nights start to the season tomorrow at H.L. Bourgeois.
