BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dylan Crews and Hayden Travinski each had three of LSU's 19 hits and the Tigers beat Oregon State 13-7 on Monday for the Baton Rouge Regional championship.
LSU (46-15), the No. 5 overall seed, advances to the super-regional round for the 16th time in program history.
Travinski and Cade Beloso hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and Crews added his 17th of the season in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. Crews was 8 of 13 with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored in the regional.
Tommy White reached 93 RBIs on the season with a two-run single in the seventh for a 10-4 lead.
The first hit for Oregon State (41-20) came in the fourth inning on Gavin Turley's home run to pull within 4-1 and Brady Kasper added a home run in the sixth. Turley also had an inside-the-park homer in the ninth to extend Oregon State's single-season record to 89.
LSU will play host to Kentucky this weekend in an NCAA Super Regional in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The best two-of-three series will begin with Game 1 on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at a time to be determined, and Game 3, if necessary, would be played on Monday at a time to be determined.
The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, with Sunday, June 11 for if necessary or weather-delayed games. The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 9 – All times are Central
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
No. 15 South Carolina (42-19) at No. 2 Florida (48-15)
5 p.m. (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
Duke (38-22) at No. 7 Virginia (48-12)
12 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
Oral Roberts (49-11) at Oregon (40-20)
7 p.m. (ESPNU), 8 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)
No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at TCU (40-22)
4 p.m. (ESPNU), 5 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)
The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, with Monday, June 12 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.
GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Central
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10)
11 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)
Texas (41-20) at No. 8 Stanford (42-17)
7 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)
No. 12 Kentucky (40-19) at No. 5 LSU (46-15)
2 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)
Tennessee (41-19) at Southern Mississippi (45-18)
2 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)
The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, will be announced Monday, June 12. The ESPN family of networks and http://www.ncaa.com/mcws will release the MCWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.
The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
