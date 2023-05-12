The LSU baseball team will be facing Mississippi State in Alex Box Stadium this weekend.
While the Tigers are running the bases, keep an eye out at the kicks on several of the top players' feet because they'll be paying homage to a cause that tugs at local hearts.
Players Gavin Dugas, Dylan Crews, Cade Beloso, Alex Milazzo and Tommy White will be wearing shoes in remembrance of Riley John Bourgeois and in support of the Blue Boot Rodeo.
The shoes were made by Stadium Kicks.
The LSU baseball team have been big supporters of the rodeo in recent years with several players appearing at the rodeo over the years.
