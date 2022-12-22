The LSU football team followed up a successful National Signing Day with another wave of good news.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels announced today on Twitter that he's returning for his senior season in Baton Rouge, a move that will be a huge coup to an LSU offense that returns just about all of its weapons from the previous season.
Daniels was 254-of-371 passing this season with 2,774 yards. He threw for 16 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions. Daniels was also excellent with his legs, rushing for 818 yards and 11 scores.
With Daniels back, the LSU offense will be one of the top units in the SEC and country on paper in 2023. The Tigers now return their quarterback, halfback, top 2 receivers, and most of its offensive line.
On the defensive end, LSU also got big news today with the transfer portal commitment of former 5-star cornerback Denver Harris.
Harris was a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He signed with Texas A&M and played for the Aggies this past season, playing 5 games before being suspended for the back-half of the year.
LSU coach Brian Kelly said he evaluated the terms behind Harris' suspension and believes his issues in College Station will not spillover into Baton Rouge.
Harris will provide depth to an LSU secondary that will be replacing several key pieces next fall.
Harris stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds. He was the No. 23 player in the country last fall out of high school and made 10 tackles in his true freshman season with the Aggies.
