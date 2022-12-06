A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal.
Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility.
A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown this past fall for LSU – a disappointing year for the receiver after a strong true freshman year in 2021.
Bech said the decision to move on was the hardest decision of his life and he loves LSU.
"I would like to thank LSU for the opportunity to play the sport I love at the university I've loved since I could hold a football," Bech said. "I want to thank everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout my journey here. In every state of life there's change and I feel that my opportunity to grow as a player is elsewhere. This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make and a lot of thought and prayer has gone into my decision. With that being said, I'm entering my name into the transfer portal."
With Bech gone, the LSU receiver room will still be loaded.
The Tigers will return top receiver Malik Nabors in 2023, as well as Kayshon Boutte who announced yesterday that he was returning despite being widely speculated to be heading toward the NFL Draft.
The Tigers will also return Chris Hilton, Brian Thomas, Kyren Lacy, Mason Taylor in addition to several commitments in the 2023 Signing Class who are regarded as the best in the country at the position.
