The LSU baseball team took another top honor this past week, seeing an NCAA-high 13 players get picked in the 2023 MLB Draft.
The Tigers had 13 players from their 2023 National Championship Team get picked to the pros, which outclassed all other programs in the country – a number which will serve as a recruiting tool for coach Jay Johnson and his staff as he sets to show players that by going to LSU, you'll be in position to both win at the highest level, but also be in position to play professional ball.
On Day 1 of the draft, the top-tier of LSU's roster got selected with four players off the board.
The one-two punch of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews went 1-2 overall with Skenes going No. 1 overall to the Pirates and Crews going No. 2 to the Nationals.
But also on that day, fellow ace Ty Floyd went No. 38 overall as a compensatory pick to the Cincinnati Reds and Grant Taylor went in the second round, selected by the White Sox. Floyd was a key piece in the title win, while Taylor missed the entire season with an injury.
On Day 2, LSU had 2 more players go with Tre' Morgan going in the 3rd round to the Tampa Bay Rays and Houma native Gavin Dugas being selected in the 6th round by the Nationals.
Morgan is a junior, but is expected to sign and begin his pro career. Dugas is a senior. He, too, will begin his professional career.
On Day 3, a lot of LSU's depth got picked with 7 Tigers going off the board.
Those players are:
-Garrett Edwards (11th round, Tampa Bay Rays)
-Blake Money (12th round, Baltimore Orioles)
-Brayden Jobert (12th round, St. Louis Cardinals)
-Riley Cooper (13th round, Baltimore Orioles)
-Jordan Thompson (15th round, LA Dodgers)
-Javen Coleman (16th round, LA Dodgers)
-Christian Little (19th round, New York Mets)
All of the above-listed Day 3 picks are juniors who have the option to return to school if they chose, but most – if not all – are expected to sign and begin their professional careers.
Just Jobert, Cooper and Thompson had large roles on the 2023 team of that group. Edwards missed most of the season with an injury, and Money, Coleman and Little were low-leverage relievers who were mostly used in mid-week action and/or who lost weekend roles because of ineffectiveness.
Where LSU had the biggest success in the draft came with their high school signing class.
The Tigers are almost certainly going to lose catcher Blake Mitchell, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. But there is a far rosier outlook for the rest of the roster.
LSU is likely to retain Gatorade Player of the Year in the state, pitcher Jake Brown, who was picked in the 16th round. They also stand in good position to get pitcher Cameron Johnson to enroll. Johnson was one of the top players in the entire draft, ranked as the No. 42 pitcher on MLB.com's draft board. But he didn't get picked until the final round of the draft as a flyer by the St. Louis Cardinals because of his willingness to enroll at LSU and his reported hefty price tag to sign. If Johnson enrolls, he would be the highest ranked high school prospect to enroll at LSU in decades – even higher-ranked than Crews, who entered LSU as a freshman sensation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.