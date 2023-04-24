A local woman fighting cancer got the pick-me-up of a lifetime today with a short message from LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.
Brandy Rousse Lee is fighting cancer with social media prayer groups formed to offer thoughts, prayers and support for the woman throughout the journey.
On Monday morning, a famous figure joined in offering support with Mulkey making a 20-second video to support Brandy through Cameo, a website where people can order customized video messages from celebrities.
In the message, Mulkey urged the local woman to "fight," something Mulkey said is one of the keys to success in life.
See the full message online by CLICKING HERE:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.