Mulkey.jpg

A local woman fighting cancer got the pick-me-up of a lifetime today with a short message from LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

Brandy Rousse Lee is fighting cancer with social media prayer groups formed to offer thoughts, prayers and support for the woman throughout the journey.

On Monday morning, a famous figure joined in offering support with Mulkey making a 20-second video to support Brandy through Cameo, a website where people can order customized video messages from celebrities.

In the message, Mulkey urged the local woman to "fight," something Mulkey said is one of the keys to success in life.

See the full message online by CLICKING HERE:

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments