Local high school basketball senior standouts will get one last opportunity to take the floor and represent their schools this weekend in Gray.

The 12th Annual Luke Ford Jr. Thibodaux Lions Club Bayou vs. River All-Star Basketball Shootout will be played at H.L. Bourgeois High School this Saturday on April 1.

The games are presented by the Sports Medicine Center at Thibodaux Regional.

The girls' All-Star Game will tip off at 5, followed by a 3-point shooting competition at 6, then the boys game at 7.

The All-Star game includes seniors from Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, St. Charles and St. James parishes against one another.

Central Lafourche girls' basketball coach Tora Danos will coach one team in the game, while Vandebilt coach Jerwaski Coleman will coach another.

On the boys' side, Berwick coach Mike Griffin will lead a team, while East St. John coach Antonio Broadway will lead another.

Tickets for the game cost $7 and can be purchased at the gate.

Biddy players wearing their league shirts will be admitted free. Proceeds go to college scholarships and to the Thibodaux Lion's Club causes, such as the Louisiana Lions Camp and Eye Foundation.

See the rosters for the game below:

HOME GIRLS ROSTER

Brenna Brady, E.D. White

Caroline Loupe, Central Lafourche

Ashia Ward, East St. John

Aryana Peak, Thibodaux

Morgan Chiasson, Central Lafourche

Jasmine Matthews, East St. John

Lily Dominique, Central Lafourche

Kyla Cage, East St. John

Destiny Simmons, H.L. Bourgeois

COACHES: Tora Danos, CL; Nick Cenac, E.D. White; Ashley Adams, Thibodaux

AWAY GIRLS ROSTER

Lashanti Green, Ellender

Toni Robinson, Ellender

Elise Hunter, South Lafourche

Gemi Detillier, Vandebilt

Jamia Singleton, Ellender

Gabby Lee, South Lafourche

Corrin Melancon, South Terrebonne

Wynae Jones, Terrebonne

Amari Matthews, CCA

Amaya Anderson, Terrebonne

COACHES: Jerwaski Coleman, Vandebilt; Javine Robinson, Ellender; Darian Jenkins, South Lafourche

BAYOU ALL-STARS ROSTER

Richard Hampton, Ellender

Seth Brown, Vandebilt

Royal Williams, Ellender

Vernon Singleton, Central Catholic

Greg Shands, H.L. Bourgeois

Gary Nicar, Central Catholic

CamRon Woods, Thibodaux

De'Juan Barrow, H.L. Bourgeois

Kobie Jones, Terrebonne

Zane Griffin, Berwick

Jacob Curole, South Lafourche

Evan Savoie, Houma Christian

Remington Bethancourt, Terrebonne

RIVER ALL-STARS ROSTER

Jeremiah Pierre, Lutcher

Rios Amir, East St. John

Jaedon Pierre, Lutcher

Cameron Lumar, Hahnville

Dekalen Stipe, West St. Mary

Kendall Francois, Patterson

Davon Stirgus, St. Charles

Jai Thomas, Destrehan

Wendell Williams, East St. John

Jai Johnson, Hahnville

Christopher Moore, Destrehan

Devin Davis, East St. John.

