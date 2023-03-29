Local high school basketball senior standouts will get one last opportunity to take the floor and represent their schools this weekend in Gray.
The 12th Annual Luke Ford Jr. Thibodaux Lions Club Bayou vs. River All-Star Basketball Shootout will be played at H.L. Bourgeois High School this Saturday on April 1.
The games are presented by the Sports Medicine Center at Thibodaux Regional.
The girls' All-Star Game will tip off at 5, followed by a 3-point shooting competition at 6, then the boys game at 7.
The All-Star game includes seniors from Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, St. Charles and St. James parishes against one another.
Central Lafourche girls' basketball coach Tora Danos will coach one team in the game, while Vandebilt coach Jerwaski Coleman will coach another.
On the boys' side, Berwick coach Mike Griffin will lead a team, while East St. John coach Antonio Broadway will lead another.
Tickets for the game cost $7 and can be purchased at the gate.
Biddy players wearing their league shirts will be admitted free. Proceeds go to college scholarships and to the Thibodaux Lion's Club causes, such as the Louisiana Lions Camp and Eye Foundation.
See the rosters for the game below:
HOME GIRLS ROSTER
Brenna Brady, E.D. White
Caroline Loupe, Central Lafourche
Ashia Ward, East St. John
Aryana Peak, Thibodaux
Morgan Chiasson, Central Lafourche
Jasmine Matthews, East St. John
Lily Dominique, Central Lafourche
Kyla Cage, East St. John
Destiny Simmons, H.L. Bourgeois
COACHES: Tora Danos, CL; Nick Cenac, E.D. White; Ashley Adams, Thibodaux
AWAY GIRLS ROSTER
Lashanti Green, Ellender
Toni Robinson, Ellender
Elise Hunter, South Lafourche
Gemi Detillier, Vandebilt
Jamia Singleton, Ellender
Gabby Lee, South Lafourche
Corrin Melancon, South Terrebonne
Wynae Jones, Terrebonne
Amari Matthews, CCA
Amaya Anderson, Terrebonne
COACHES: Jerwaski Coleman, Vandebilt; Javine Robinson, Ellender; Darian Jenkins, South Lafourche
BAYOU ALL-STARS ROSTER
Richard Hampton, Ellender
Seth Brown, Vandebilt
Royal Williams, Ellender
Vernon Singleton, Central Catholic
Greg Shands, H.L. Bourgeois
Gary Nicar, Central Catholic
CamRon Woods, Thibodaux
De'Juan Barrow, H.L. Bourgeois
Kobie Jones, Terrebonne
Zane Griffin, Berwick
Jacob Curole, South Lafourche
Evan Savoie, Houma Christian
Remington Bethancourt, Terrebonne
RIVER ALL-STARS ROSTER
Jeremiah Pierre, Lutcher
Rios Amir, East St. John
Jaedon Pierre, Lutcher
Cameron Lumar, Hahnville
Dekalen Stipe, West St. Mary
Kendall Francois, Patterson
Davon Stirgus, St. Charles
Jai Thomas, Destrehan
Wendell Williams, East St. John
Jai Johnson, Hahnville
Christopher Moore, Destrehan
Devin Davis, East St. John.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.