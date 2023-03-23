It's been the story of the last few weeks for the South Lafourche baseball team.
They're close.
Close, but no cigar.
Lutcher beat South Lafourche 8-3 in a 10-inning extra inning thriller on Thursday night, dropping the Tarpons to 8-8 on the season, giving them their 7th-straight loss.
The game went to extras tied 3-all and South Lafourche had plenty chances to win.
But the Tarpons could never get the timely hit and struggled to put the ball in play, stranding 9 for the game with 15 team strikeouts, which set the stage for the Bulldogs to ride a 5-run 10th to the victory.
It was a game which could have gone either way.
Tarpons starting pitcher Jacob Curole was masterful in his season debut on the mound. Curole worked 5.1 innings and struck out 6, allowing just 3 runs – all in the 5th inning, an inning where both teams scored 3 runs.
Mason Montz and Luke Babin had RBI hits in the Lutcher rally, giving the Bulldogs the lead.
The Tarpons answered with 3 of their own in the home half off Lutcher starter Quinn Smith with Hayden Callais and Jacob Pierce getting RBIs to help South Lafourche tie it.
Curole departed in the 6th and Luke Sanamo was dominant in relief, working 2.1 innings without allowing a hit, giving South Lafourche chances to win the game. The Tarpons stranded a runner at 2nd base in the 6th and 7th innings. The 7th inning rally was thwarted also by untimely base running, which halted the team's momentum.
In the 8th, the Tarpons had runners at 1st and 2nd with 1 out and couldn't get the timely hit to swing it to their side.
In the 10th, the game broke open with Lutcher taking advantage of a fatigued Tarpons' bullpen and plating 5. The bottom of Lutcher's order did the big damage for them in the game with their 6-7-8-9 batters combining for 7 of their 8 hits.
Pierce had a 2-hit day for the Tarpons.
South Lafourche will face Booker T. Washington on Saturday.
