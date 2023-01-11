One of the top football camps in the country is staying in Thibodaux for at least another half-decade – a huge economic boost for Lafourche Parish.
Nicholls State University announced this week that the Manning Passing Academy has agreed to a 5-year contract extension with the university that will keep the camp in Thibodaux through the year 2027.
Archie Manning, MPA Executive Director, said he's grateful for the camp to continue its relationship with Nicholls, the home of the prestigious football week since 2005.
"We have been at Nicholls since 2005 and we couldn't be more excited for Thibodaux, Louisiana to remain the Home of the MPA," said Manning. The state-of-the-art facilities, the spotless accommodations, the vast field space are exceptional and the University Staff is phenomenal. It's a true partnership. And you can't beat the Southern Hospitality in Thibodaux!"
Nicholls has been the MPA's home for 17 years, and in the process, millions of dollars have been generated for the city of Thibodaux, Lafourche Parish and the Bayou Region.
Economic studies have been done which show that each passing academy brings roughly a $2 million cash flow into our area. That's because campers often come to Louisiana with their parents who dine at our local restaurants, stay at our local hotels and enjoy the best that Louisiana has to offer.
Nicholls has hosted the camp for 17 years. During camp week, Thibodaux is the talk of the entire sports world with 1,000 campers coming to campus to learn from the Manning family – Archie and sons Peyton, Eli and Cooper – making the event one of the best for any aspiring football player.
Nicholls Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell said it's an honor for the university to play host to such a big-time event.
"Whenever anyone thinks of quarterbacks, the Mannings are the only family that comes to mind," said Terrell. "The Manning Passing Academy is the camp of all football camps – Heisman winners, Super Bowl champions, All-Americans, first-round picks – you name it, they've been here. Hosting the First Family of Football and MPA has truly been an honor and we look forward to it each summer."
The 2023 Manning Passing Academy will run from June 22-25.
