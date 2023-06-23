Name: Addilyn Dufrene
Height: 5'8
Class: Sophomore
School: John Curtis
Sport: Track
Events: Thrower/Jumper
---
Addilyn Dufrene is a force in track and field. This past weekend, she qualified for the AAU Jr. Olympic National Championships in multiple events in the 15-16 age group, earning a spot in the Heptathlon, javelin, high jump and shot put. In addition to her success in track, Addilyn is also an accomplished volleyball and basketball player at John Curtis and is one of the best all-around athletes in our area for her age.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.