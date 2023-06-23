Addilyn Dufrene.jpg
Name: Addilyn Dufrene

Height: 5'8

Class: Sophomore

School: John Curtis

Sport: Track

Events: Thrower/Jumper

Addilyn Dufrene is a force in track and field. This past weekend, she qualified for the AAU Jr. Olympic National Championships in multiple events in the 15-16 age group, earning a spot in the Heptathlon, javelin, high jump and shot put. In addition to her success in track, Addilyn is also an accomplished volleyball and basketball player at John Curtis and is one of the best all-around athletes in our area for her age.

