Name: Alexa Rogers
School: LCO Middle School
Summer Team: South Lafourche Flash
Sport: Basketball
Position: Guard
Alexa Rogers was a big-time difference maker for the Lady Flash 7th Grade Team this weekend, winning MVP of the entire tournament with her playmaking ability and impact to all phases of the game. Louisiana Girls Rankings (LGR) said in a report after the tournament the Rogers 'plays a major role on her team,' much like she did this past season when she helped LCO win the Parish Championship for another season.
