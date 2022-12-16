Name: Aryana Peak
Height: 5'2
School: Thibodaux High School
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Position: Combo Guard
-
Thibodaux High School's girls' basketball team is off to an excellent start to the year and Aryana Peak is one of the reasons why. This past week, Peak had a huge showing against parish rival South Lafourche, helping to lead her team to a win.
