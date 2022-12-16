Peak POW.jpg
Name: Aryana Peak

Height: 5'2

School: Thibodaux High School

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Position: Combo Guard

Thibodaux High School's girls' basketball team is off to an excellent start to the year and Aryana Peak is one of the reasons why. This past week, Peak had a huge showing against parish rival South Lafourche, helping to lead her team to a win.

