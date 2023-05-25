Name: Carter Callais
Height: 5'11
Weight: 210
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Class: 8th grade
School: South Lafourche (next school year), LCO this past year.
--
Carter Callais isn't even a student at South Lafourche High School yet. But he's already having an impact. An 8th grader who is about to be a freshman, Callais has already made the football, basketball and baseball teams and will have a big role in football, currently being listed as the starting center heading into the summer. Callais is athletic, but he's also very smart, serving as both a quality student, but also a student of the game in all of his respective sports. He is one to look out for in the coming years.
