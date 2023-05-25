Carter.jpg
Name: Carter Callais

Height: 5'11

Weight: 210

Sports: Football, basketball and baseball

Class: 8th grade

School: South Lafourche (next school year), LCO this past year.

Carter Callais isn't even a student at South Lafourche High School yet. But he's already having an impact. An 8th grader who is about to be a freshman, Callais has already made the football, basketball and baseball teams and will have a big role in football, currently being listed as the starting center heading into the summer. Callais is athletic, but he's also very smart, serving as both a quality student, but also a student of the game in all of his respective sports. He is one to look out for in the coming years.

