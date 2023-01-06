CULLENPOW.jpg
Name: Cullen St. Amant

Class: 8th Grade

Height: 6'2

Position: Forward

School: LCO Middle

Sports: Football, Basketball and Track

Cullen St. Amant is a standout athlete for LCO who is off to a strong start to his athletic year. In football, Cullen played multiple positions on both sides of the ball and that versatility has traveled to basketball where he is a hybrid guard/forward who can score both inside and out.

