Name: Cullen St. Amant
Class: 8th Grade
Height: 6'2
Position: Forward
School: LCO Middle
Sports: Football, Basketball and Track
Cullen St. Amant is a standout athlete for LCO who is off to a strong start to his athletic year. In football, Cullen played multiple positions on both sides of the ball and that versatility has traveled to basketball where he is a hybrid guard/forward who can score both inside and out.
