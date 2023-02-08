Gabby Lee.jpg
Name: Gabby Lee

Height: 5'5

Class: Senior

School: South Lafourche

Sport: Basketball

Position: Point guard

Senior Gabby Lee is leaving it all out on the floor for South Lafourche in every, single game. This past week, Gabby was big in a win against Lutcher, but also played her heart out in a close, hard-fought loss at Assumption.

