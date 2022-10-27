Name: Jacke Melancon
Height: 5'8
Class: Senior
Position: Outside Hitter
School: John Curtis Christian School
Sport: Volleyball
--
Jacke set a milestone this past week for John Curtis. The local standout athlete registered her 600th career kill for the Lady Patriots – a team poised to make another run in the upcoming volleyball playoffs. Jacke is also a softball standout who is eagerly awaiting her final prep season on the diamond.
