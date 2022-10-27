Jacke Melancon.jpg
Name: Jacke Melancon

Height: 5'8

Class: Senior

Position: Outside Hitter

School: John Curtis Christian School

Sport: Volleyball

Jacke set a milestone this past week for John Curtis. The local standout athlete registered her 600th career kill for the Lady Patriots – a team poised to make another run in the upcoming volleyball playoffs. Jacke is also a softball standout who is eagerly awaiting her final prep season on the diamond.

