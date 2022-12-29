Raceland, LA (70394)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.