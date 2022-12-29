Curole.jpg
Name: Jacob Curole

Class: Senior

Height: 5'9

Position: Receiver, Guard, Infielder

School: South Lafourche High School

Sports: Football, basketball and baseball

Jacob Curole does a little bit of everything for South Lafourche athletics. This past football season, he became the school's most decorated receiver in school history. On the basketball hardwood, he's a sharpshooting 3-point specialist and hustler. Later this year, Curole also will figure big into the Tarpons' basketball team as an infielder and pitcher.

