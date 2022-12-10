Name: Jeffrey Diedrich
Height: 5'11
Weight: 200
School: E.D. White
Class: Junior
Sport: Football
Position: Fullback
Jeffrey Diedrich was one of the bruising power runners that helped the E.D. White offense to a deep playoff run. Getting the tough, physical inside yardage in the team's power run game, Diedrich had another big season for E.D. White and figures to be one of the top returning players in the area in the 2023 season.
