Name: Kamden Bourg

Height: 5'11

Weight: 180

Sports: Football/Baseball

Position: Tight end for football; infield for baseball

One of the players to look out for in the 2023-2024 athletic season is a South Lafourche standout who is eager to break out. Kamden Bourg had a big spring for the Tarpons' football team, catching multiple touchdown passes for the Tarpons in their Spring Game. He then carried forward that success into the summer Swampland Baseball season as a productive middle of the order bat for the Silver Kings, who went 7-3 on the summer.

