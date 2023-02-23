Khai Johnson.jpg
DSC_0022.JPG

Name: Khai Johnson

Height: 5'8

Class: Sophomore

School: Thibodaux

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Sophomore Khai Johnson is one of the best players in our area, despite being just a sophomore. On Thursday in the opening round of the state playoffs, Khai scored 17 points to lead the Lady Tigers past Southside and into the next round.

