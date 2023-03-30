Kim POW2.jpg
Kim POW.jpg

Name: Kimberly St. Pierre

School: Galliano Elementary School

Sports: Basketball and Dance Team

Position: Guard

Class: 5th Grade

Young Kimberly St. Pierre might not be the biggest, but she has the heart of a Lion, and it's that heart that has her looking forward to being a Lion next fall: a Golden Meadow Middle School Lion. St. Pierre plays South Lafourche High School Biddy Basketball and was a member of the All-Stars team for her age group this season. She also earned a big honor this week, earning a spot on the 2023-2024 GMMS Lionette Dance Team. Way to geaux, Kim!

