Name: Kimberly St. Pierre
School: Galliano Elementary School
Sports: Basketball and Dance Team
Position: Guard
Class: 5th Grade
--
Young Kimberly St. Pierre might not be the biggest, but she has the heart of a Lion, and it's that heart that has her looking forward to being a Lion next fall: a Golden Meadow Middle School Lion. St. Pierre plays South Lafourche High School Biddy Basketball and was a member of the All-Stars team for her age group this season. She also earned a big honor this week, earning a spot on the 2023-2024 GMMS Lionette Dance Team. Way to geaux, Kim!
