Name: Kobie Cantrelle
Class: 8th grade
School: LCO Middle School
Sport: Basketball
Position: Guard
Kobie Cantrelle has had an awesome summer for the South Lafourche Flash, posting several huge games to help his team win. At a recent event, Cantrelle scored 82 total points throughout the slate of games, making countless big shots to help his team advance through the bracket. Cantrelle is a sharp shooter with unlimited range, which makes him a player to watch coming into the next middle school season.
