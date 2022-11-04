Name: Nichollas Coleman
Height: 6'3
Grade: Sophomore
Sport: Football
Position: Punter/Defensive Lineman
--
Nichollas Coleman has become one of the best punters in our local 4A district. This past Thursday against Ellender, Coleman had a couple of nice kicks, including one which was killed inside the 1-yard-line. Coleman is also a basketball standout who hopes to have a big role for the Tarpons this winter.
