Name: Paxton Lafont
Height: 6'3
Weight: 198
Class: Senior
School: E.D. White
Sport: Football
Position: Receiver
One of the top returning players on a loaded E.D. White offense is receiver Paxton Lafont who will be sure to help the Cardinals take the top off defenses in the upcoming season. Lafont is a big target who has a large catch radius. He runs good routes and has deceptive speed. He was a huge target for the Cardinals in the red zone this past season and figures to be that and more for E.D. White next season.
