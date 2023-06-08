paxtonpow.jpg
Paxton Lafont.jpg

Name: Paxton Lafont

Height: 6'3

Weight: 198

Class: Senior

School: E.D. White

Sport: Football

Position: Receiver

One of the top returning players on a loaded E.D. White offense is receiver Paxton Lafont who will be sure to help the Cardinals take the top off defenses in the upcoming season. Lafont is a big target who has a large catch radius. He runs good routes and has deceptive speed. He was a huge target for the Cardinals in the red zone this past season and figures to be that and more for E.D. White next season.

