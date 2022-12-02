Taylor Thomas POW.jpg
Name: Taylor Thomas

Height: 5'6

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Girls basketball

Position: Guard

The Thibodaux girls' basketball team is off to a strong start to the season with a 3-1 mark in the early year, including a 55-42 win over Highland Baptist this past weekend at an LGR event. Thomas is a combo guard who can control the game both as a passer, but also with penetration and scoring.

