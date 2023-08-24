Name: Scotty 'SJ' Boura
Grade: 7th
School: Golden Meadow Middle School
Sport: Football
Position: Lineman
--
The middle school football season is about to begin and we want to give a shoutout today to a young man who has put in a lot of work over the summer to get ready for the season. Scotty Boura Jr., known as 'SJ' to friends and family, worked so hard during the offseason to cut weight and get in better condition – in hopes of being a contributing player this season for the Golden Meadow Lions. SJ is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan and loves the game of football. Good luck this fall, SJ!
