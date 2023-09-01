Facing one of the best teams in the country in the FCS, Nicholls football coach Tim Rebowe knew he needed a clean effort from his team if they hoped to beat Sacramento State — a team which went undefeated last year.
The Colonels couldn’t pull it off, compounding their mistakes at times on the way to a home loss in the season opener.
The Hornets beat the Colonels 38-24 on Thursday night before a nice home crowd at John L. Guidry Stadium. Sacramento State showed why they are the No. 10 team in the country in the FCS in the preseason, gaining 441 yards in the win and dominating at times in a very difficult place to go on the road and win.
Coach Andy Thompson said he was proud of the way his team played and it’s good to go on the road and win in a tough environment.
For Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe, the tone was different with the Colonels coach saying that his team simply didn’t execute well enough during the course of the 60 minute game.
Thursday’s game was just one of those where it felt like every time the Colonels took 2 steps forward, they’d take 3 steps back.
Nicholls started the game poorly, struggling to sustain offense and also to move the football against the Hornets’ aggressive defense.
With the opportunities, the Hornets capitalized, rolling to a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter, then a 17-0 lead late in the first half.
Halfback Marcus Fulcher did the biggest damage for the Hornets in the opening half, rushing for 2 touchdowns and a lot of his 71 yards on the evening.
At the end of the first half, a local man made Nicholls history.
Former Central Lafourche kicker and Nicholls kicker Gavin Lasseigne broke the Colonels’ all-time scoring record just before halftime, banging home a 30-yard field goal to set the record and cut the lead to 17-3.
The Colonels got even closer and put a scare into the Hornets in the second half when they forced a turnover and used a short field to set up a 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Pat McQuaide to make it 17-10.
McQuaide had a hit or miss first start in Thibodaux. The JUCO transfer completed 15-of-29 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Once Nicholls made their run, Sacramento showed their teeth and flexed their championship moxie. The Hornets scored 21 unanswered points in a 6 minutes stretch from the end of the 3rd quarter to the beginning of the 4th quarter to go up 38-10 and put the game on ice.
Nicholls got closer later in the final stages of the game but it was never enough to threaten victory.
Jaylon Spears got his first touchdown of the season with 7:26 to go in regulation on a 3-yard touchdown run to cap a 60+ yard drive to make it 38-17.
After a defensive stand, Nicholls finished the scoring for the night late when McQuaide broke outside of the pocket and found Terry Matthews behind the defense for an 84-yard touchdown reception — a rare busted coverage for a Hornets defense that was near-flawless for a lot of the game.
The Colonels will now have a long week of preparation before taking the field this weekend against another very worthwhile foe.
Nicholls is traveling to take on TCU this weekend — a matchup against the 2022 College Football Playoff Runner-Up.
After that, the Colonels will have a bye, but will then face another Top 25 team in Tulane — an early-season gauntlet that Rebowe said will get his team ready for the rigors of the Southland Conference schedule later this fall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.