In the jam-packed media room inside John L. Guidry Stadium, reporters maneuvered and scrambled to get their work done for the day.
A huge gaggle swarmed former NFL great Peyton Manning to hear his thoughts on the camp, NIL in college football and more.
About 40 feet from Peyton sat his little brother, Eli, who also had a thick group of reporters near-smothering him to hear his thoughts of the happenings in the world of sports.
In the back-end of the room, the traffic was also congested as reporters swarmed the top players in the country like LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels or others who are considered to be among the top returning football players in the country for 2023.
But tucked away in a less-trafficked area sat one passer who is also very talented, but who didn’t quite get the same attention as the other so-called big fish did.
That guy would be Nicholls’ new quarterback, a junior-college transfer who is eager to help return the Colonels to playoff contention.
Sophomore quarterback Pat McQuaide signed with Nicholls this offseason after having a successful stint at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, completing 209-of-324 passes for 2,730 yards, 24 touchdowns and 8 picks — all while leading his team to a 6-4 mark and a 5-1 record in conference play.
McQuaide is one of a handful of guys who will be competing to start at Nicholls this fall and he said he’s ready to compete and give it everything that he has, adding that he’s excited for his fresh start and new beginnings.
McQuaide said his goal for the upcoming season is to help get the Colonels back into the FCS Playoffs — the place they had become accustomed to being in recent years under coach Tim Rebowe.
“That’s the plan,” McQuaide said. “Our staff has done a great job here. They’ve been here for a while now and they’ve won here. There’s people in our building who have those championship rings for the conference and have been to playoff games and have won playoff games. That’s the standard they set and recently, we haven’t met that standard, so the goal is to get back to it.”
McQuaide lands in Thibodaux with a big, powerful left arm that he used to carve up opposing defenses.
He’s from Solon, Ohio and went to Solon High School, earning 3-straight All-Conference and two-straight All-District honors at the prep level, playing both ways as a quarterback and safety.
He signed with Kent State out of high school and then took a redshirt year there before moving on to Mississippi Gulf Coast where he got a chance to play and shined.
At the JUCO level, McQuaid was a force, rolling to a dominant start to the year, tossing 13 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in his first 5 games.
Later in the season, McQuaid continued to have success. In his final 5 games, he had 3 300-yard games and 3 games with 3 or more touchdowns.
In the postseason, he had a tough game in a 38-27 loss against East Mississippi Community College, completing 20-of-50 passes and throwing 4 interceptions. But despite the rough numbers, the quarterback also threw for 366 yards in that game with 3 scores.
Colonels coach Tim Rebowe said during Signing Day that he liked McQuaide’s toughness and his ability to lead a locker room. At the Manning Passing Academy, McQuaide said he loved soaking in knowledge from the Manning family and fellow camp counselors, but that leadership also shined through because he said he also enjoyed working with the students at the camp and doing his best to make them all better players.
McQuaide also was the unofficial host of the other counselors throughout the week, guiding them around Thibodaux.
“It’s been a great time and experience — one of the best that I’ve ever been able to have in my career,” McQuaide said.
But with the camp out of the way and July here, now, it’s all business.
The Nicholls quarterback said he is eager for fall camp and hopes to do his best to put a foot forward to try and win the starting job. He said no matter who Nicholls utilizes on the field in 2023, he believes this is a group that is poised to continue to grow the program and put the team in the thick of things in the championship chase.
“We want to get back to that level of when you think of the Southland Conference, you think of the Nicholls Colonels,” he said. “That’s what we’re working for.”
