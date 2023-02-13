A Nicholls senior guard earned Southland Conference Player of the Week after helping lead the Colonels to a 2-0 week with dominant play.
Guard Caleb Huffman earned the honors after averaging 24 points per game last week on 59% shooting – all while leading the Colonels to a pair of huge Southland wins.
Huffman also filled up the stat sheet, averaging 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals in the Colonels' wins, and his highlight of the week was making 5 2nd-half 3-pointers in a comeback win over Southeastern in Saturday, scoring 31 points in the win.
Huffman averages 15.9 points per game for the season and shoots 54.3% from the field. This is the third time this season he wins the award.
