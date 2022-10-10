A pair of Nicholls standouts have earned Southland Conference Player of the Week honors for their big performances this past week.
Kicker Gavin Lasseigne was named Southland Special Teams Player of the Week after a huge showing in the Colonels' win against Houston Baptist in which he made a walk-off 43-yard field goal as time expired.
For his work, Lasseigne was also named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Special Teams Player of the Week, as well as the FedEx Ground FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.
In addition to the game-winner, Lasseigne was huge in the win, making a couple short field goals, as well as a career-long 52-yarder to put Nicholls in front in the fourth quarter.
A graduate of Central Lafourche High School, Lasseigne scored 13 of the team's 19 points in victory.
Nicholls defensive lineman Alex Villavaso, too, had a big day and was named the Southland Conference's Defensive Player of the Week.
A Vandebilt Catholic graduate and true freshman, Villavaso recorded 2 sacks and a forced fumble in the win.
