It's that time of the year when football returns to our minds with its camaraderie, thrills, and good old-fashioned sports entertainment. And at Nicholls State University, that time starts even earlier, thanks to their first pre-season football practice. We've put together a photo gallery for you to get an early glimpse into what promises to be a great season for all. Experience Nicholls' first practice through our photo gallery by Brad Weimer photography.
At the end of the gallery, we've also included links to the team roster and schedule.
To view 2023 football roster click here: https://geauxcolonels.com/sports/football/roster
To view the upcoming schedule click here: https://geauxcolonels.com/sports/football/schedule/2023
